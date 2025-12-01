Zhambyl region attracts 553 bln tenge in investments

He emphasized in terms of the growth rate of investment volume attracted to the region, the region ranks third countrywide.

According to the governor, the region formed an investment portfolio of 62 projects worth 4.1 trillion tenge until 20290. Their development will create 8,300 new jobs, of which 12 will be carried out with the participation of foreign investors. By the end of the year, it is planned to commission 26 investment projects worth 161 billion tenge, creating 1,100 jobs.

It was previously reported that in Zhambyl region, a ceremonial capsule-laying took place at the foundation of a sodium cyanide plant with a capacity of 25,000 tons per year.

Besides, the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry plans to begin construction of two new water reservoirs in Zhambyl region in 2026.