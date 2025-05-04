Zhambyl region hosts international tulip festival

Each spring, as the season awakens, Karatau transforms into a vibrant living carpet of color that draws in scientists, travelers, and locals alike.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Zhambyl region

The Zhambyl region confidently leads all regions of Kazakhstan in tulip species diversity. Eighteen species of this iconic spring flower grow here, ten of which are listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book of endangered species. Dutch horticulturists have used these native tulips to cultivate dozens of new varieties that now brighten parks and gardens around the world.

The unique natural value of the region became the key theme of the Heritage of Tulips festival.

The event drew not only local residents but also guests from Germany, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, the Netherlands, Russia, China, Türkiye, and India. Among the participants were ecosystem experts, UNESCO representatives, members of the consular and diplomatic corps, Majilis members, and officials from various ministries.

Tourism specialists were also involved, seeing the Zhambyl region not only as the homeland of tulips but also as a promising destination for ecotourism.

In his welcoming speech, akim (governor) of the Zhambyl region, Yerbol Karashukeyev emphasized the festival's environmental mission. He highlighted how such events foster a sense of responsibility toward nature and spark greater interest in the region's natural heritage.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Zhambyl region

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emphasized that Kazakhstan offers vast potential for all types of tourism—from ecological to business. This event, without a doubt, will serve as a fresh boost for tourism development in our region," said Yerbol Karashukeyev.

He emphasized that the tulip is a symbol of national pride and cultural heritage, noting that its origins trace back to the Kazakh steppes. From there, it spread across the world, becoming a cherished feature of global gardens, including those in the Netherlands. Akim of the Zhambyl region added that this serves as a vivid reminder of the richness and greatness of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Zhambyl region

Last year, about 200 thousand tourists visited the Zhambyl region, which is 27% more than in 2023.

Ten new tourist routes have been created to showcase 40 of the region’s main attractions, with infrastructure development for these sites currently underway.

As a result of the implementation of investment projects, 3 tourist recreation areas will be opened this year.

The chairman of the Auyl party, Serik Yegizbayev, and the co-chairman of the Respublica party, Maxim Baryshev, also made a welcoming speech.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Zhambyl region

Guests enjoyed a rich lineup of activities including outdoor sports competitions, an ethno-village with interactive zones, a craft exhibition, and the traditional "Kymyzmuryndyk" ritual celebrating the season’s first taste of kumys.

Participants took in the vibrant beauty of the blooming tulip fields across the Karatau Mountains.