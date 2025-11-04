Zhambyl region to build two new water reservoirs in 2026

The region is expected to build 10 new reservoirs, reconstruct three more, and conduct multifactor inspections at 45 hydraulic structures under the Comprehensive Water Sector Development Plan through 2028.

Construction of the Akmolinsky and Kalgutinsky reservoirs and renovation of Teris-Ashybulak and Karakonyz reservoirs will begin next year.

The regional akimat develops project documentation for seven more reservoirs.

Besides, the project is being developed with the support of the Islamic Development Bank to reconstruct 76 irrigation canals up to 415 km across five districts to improve water delivery to 24,877 hectares of farmland. 23 canal reconstruction projects are to be completed soon to improve water delivery to 19,746 hectares.

Earlier, it was reported that 8 reservoirs and 3,000 km of canals will be built and upgraded in Zhetysu region.