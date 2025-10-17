Zhetysu region to build 8 reservoirs and reconstruct 3,000km of canals

The meeting focused on the activities being carried out by the Ministry and its further plans to develop water management in the region.

According to the Ministry, the comprehensive plan for the development of water sector until 2028 provides for the construction of eight new reservoirs in Aksu, Koksu, Panfilov, Sarkand, Alakol districts, and the city of Taldykorgan. The reservoirs are set to be built on Biyen, Bizhe, Khorgos, Usek, Tyshkan, Balykty, Zhamanty, and Baskan rivers.

In addition, it is planned to reconstruct three reservoirs and 2,930 km of canals, as well as automate 236.8 km of canals. Complex inspections will be carried out at 17 hydraulic structures.

The ongoing large-scale projects to build and reconstruct hydraulic structures, to automate irrigation networks will significantly contribute to water use efficiency and water loss reduction, said Nurzhigitov.

Following the meeting, the Water Resources and Irrigation Minister hosted a personal reception of citizens, where he responded to the questions regarding the construction of hydroelectric power plants, dams, as well as irrigation canal’s repairs.

