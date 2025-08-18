Zelenskyy, NATO leaders travel to Washington for talks with Trump

“I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed she would attend at Zelenskyy’s request. “At the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders at the White House,” she said, stressing that “international borders cannot be changed by force” and that Ukraine must decide its own future.

At the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 17, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the European delegation would urge Trump to endorse long-term plans for Ukraine’s defense. “We need a credible format for the Ukrainian army … how we’ll train them, equip them, and finance this effort in the long-term,” Macron stated.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed Zelenskyy’s pursuit of a “just and lasting peace” before joining the U.S. talks. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte are also attending.

Trump reiterated his opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership but noted, “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to.” At the same time, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that Putin, for the first time, accepted the principle of NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine.

“We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting,” Zelenskyy wrote.

