Global leaders react to Trump–Putin Alaska summit

Ukraine

Today, following his conversation with President Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote a post on X stating that he had further coordinated positions with European leaders. “The positions are clear. A real peace must be achieved…” he wrote.

Zelenskyy also announced that he will visit Washington on 18 August.

European leaders

Early on 16 August 2025, leaders including President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Starmer, President Stubb, Prime Minister Tusk, President Costa, and European Commission President von der Leyen were briefed by President Trump and President Zelenskyy following Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

They noted Trump’s remark that “there’s no deal until there’s a deal” and said the next step should include further talks with President Zelenskyy. A trilateral summit with European support was also proposed.

The statement emphasized that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We welcome President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries,” the statement said.

Some European leaders also published separate posts on social media to reaffirm their positions and support for Ukraine.

President of France Emmanuel Macron wrote on X that any lasting peace must include strong security guarantees and noted that the United States is ready to contribute. He reaffirmed that France will remain firmly alongside Ukraine and continue close cooperation with Trump, Zelenskyy, and European partners.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also published a post on X, thanking President Trump for the update on the Alaska discussions. She wrote that the EU is working closely with President Zelenskyy and the United States to achieve a just and lasting peace. She emphasized that strong security guarantees protecting Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests are essential.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer praised President Trump for advancing a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia at the Alaska summit, saying his efforts bring the world closer to ending the conflict.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof highlighted that it is a positive step for Europe and the United States to work together on necessary security guarantees. He added that the Netherlands will continue to play an active role in the Coalition of the Willing.

United Nations

The United Nations has taken note of the results of the Alaska summit and welcomed the continuation of constructive dialogue. This was stated by UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric in a comment to TASS.

“We have taken note of the meeting on Friday in Alaska between the Presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation. We welcome the continuation of constructive dialogue between UN member states,” the statement said.

The UN is also ready to support all meaningful efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Ukraine, Dujarric added.

“Secretary-General António Guterres once again calls for an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Ukraine, fully respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions. The United Nations stands ready to support all significant efforts in this regard,” noted Dujarric.

India

The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement published on the ministry’s website said:

“India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable. India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.”

Japan

According to public broadcaster NHK, citing a senior official from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s cabinet, the details of the talks, including any agreements or points of consensus, are not yet known.

“We do not yet know the details of the talks, including the points of agreement and areas of consensus. However, it seems fair to say that the summit has served as a starting point for further dialogue. Both leaders spoke about the next meeting. The timing of that meeting is drawing attention,” the statement reads.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the U.S.-Russian summit had opened at Elmendorf Richardson military base in Anchorage.