Russia and Ukraine to meet at White House with Melania Trump

According to the White House, Mrs. Trump independently initiated engagement between the two countries. Her office credited those efforts with securing a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region.

First Lady will address the ceasefire at the White House on Thursday, November 5. Her remarks are scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The statement did not name the Russian or Ukrainian representatives attending.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Washington would mediate another round of Russia-Ukraine talks.