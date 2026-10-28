EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Zeinep Bayanova clinches bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships

    19:49, 28 October 2026

    Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova claimed bronze in the women's wrestling 50 kg event at the World Championships in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Zeinep Bayanova clinches bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships
    Photo: olympic.kz

    In the bronze-medal bout, Bayanova defeated Belarus's Natallia Varakina.

    The Kazakh athlete secured a 6–1 win over her opponent.

    Earlier, Zeinep Bayanova also earned a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

    Kazakhstan Sport Wrestling Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All