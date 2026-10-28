Zeinep Bayanova clinches bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships
19:49, 28 October 2026
Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova claimed bronze in the women's wrestling 50 kg event at the World Championships in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the bronze-medal bout, Bayanova defeated Belarus's Natallia Varakina.
The Kazakh athlete secured a 6–1 win over her opponent.
Earlier, Zeinep Bayanova also earned a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.