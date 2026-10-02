Kazakhstan adds two wrestling bronzes at Asian Games
Kazakhstan added two more bronze medals in freestyle and women’s wrestling at the 20th Summer Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan.
In the men’s 125 kg freestyle event, Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek defeated Turkmenistan’s Zyyamuhammet Saparov 14-4 in the bronze-medal bout.
The U20 world champion was making his Asian Games debut.
In the women’s 50 kg event, Zeinep Bayanova secured bronze with a victory by fall over India’s Dipanshi in the third-place bout.
Earlier in the competition, the 23-year-old Kazakh wrestler defeated Mongolia’s Munkhnar Byambasuren 8-4 and South Korea’s Miran Cheon 7-3. She then lost 0-4 to Japan’s Yui Susaki in the semifinals before bouncing back to claim bronze.
Earlier, taekwondo fighter Tamirlan Tleules brought Kazakhstan its 12th gold at the Asian Games.