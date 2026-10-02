Kazakhstan adds two wrestling bronzes at Asian Games

In the men’s 125 kg freestyle event, Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek defeated Turkmenistan’s Zyyamuhammet Saparov 14-4 in the bronze-medal bout.

The U20 world champion was making his Asian Games debut.

In the women’s 50 kg event, Zeinep Bayanova secured bronze with a victory by fall over India’s Dipanshi in the third-place bout.

Earlier in the competition, the 23-year-old Kazakh wrestler defeated Mongolia’s Munkhnar Byambasuren 8-4 and South Korea’s Miran Cheon 7-3. She then lost 0-4 to Japan’s Yui Susaki in the semifinals before bouncing back to claim bronze.

Earlier, taekwondo fighter Tamirlan Tleules brought Kazakhstan its 12th gold at the Asian Games.