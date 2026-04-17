ZAYN, Jessie Ware new albums and Olivia Rodrigo new era: Music week in brief

New releases

Zayn releases his fifth studio album KONNAKOL, following the earlier singles Die for Me and Sideways.

M.I.A. surprises with M.I.7, her first gospel-inspired project, structured around the seven trumpets of Revelation.

Anne Hathaway unveils Mother Mary: Greatest Hits, a full-length album compiling songs from the upcoming psychological drama film Mother Mary.

Jessie Ware delivers her sixth studio album Superbloom.

Olivia Rodrigo opens a new era with drop dead, the lead single from her forthcoming third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Céline Dion releases Dansons, a ballad written and produced by Jean-Jacques Goldman with Luc Leroy and Yann Macé.

Lana Del Rey returns with First Light, the theme for the upcoming video game 007 First Light.

Kacey Musgraves shares Middle of Nowhere, the title track from her upcoming seventh studio album.

Demi Lovato drops Low Rise Jeans, taken from the deluxe edition of It’s Not That Deep (Unless You Want It To Be).

Tyla teams up with Zara Larsson on She Did It Again, the second single from Tyla’s upcoming album A-Pop.

Labrinth releases SHUT YOUR DAMN 95.7892. alongside the launch of Euphoria season 3, continuing his long-standing connection to the show’s sound.

Music news

Madonna officially announces Confessions – Part II, set for release on July 3 as a sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor. She also shared a teaser for the opening track I Feel So Free.

Taylor Swift leads the American Music Awards 2026 nominations with eight nods, extending her lead as the most awarded artist in the show’s history. Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, Sombr, and Morgan Wallen follow with seven nominations each. The ceremony will take place on May 25, 2026.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.