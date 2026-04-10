Lady Gaga, Doechii, Sia and The Strokes - new releases: Music week in brief

New releases

Lady Gaga and Doechii team up for Runway, a new single featured in the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2, set for release on May 1.

AFROJACK, Sia, and David Guetta release their collaborative track Awake Tonight.

Kehlani and Missy Elliott share Back and Forth, the lead single from Kehlani’s self-titled album due April 24.

Anitta and Shakira join forces on Choka Choka, a new track from Anitta’s album Equilibrivm.

The Strokes return with Going Shopping and announce their new album Reality Awaits, due this summer.

Teddy Swims drops the new song Mr. Know It All.

Kelela releases idea 1, her first new music since her 2025 unplugged album In The Blue Light.

BTS unveil a new video for Hooligan.

Lykke Li shares Sick Of Love, a new single from her upcoming album The Afterparty, set for release on May 8.

Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko release MURAL, their third collaboration following Sativa and In The Dark.

Purity Ring drop lemonlime, the first track from their upcoming self-titled album.

Bebe Rexha releases Hysteria, the fourth track from her upcoming album Dirty Blonde.

Music news

Ariana Grande shares photos from the studio, confirming she is working on new music, while Charli XCX’s team says she is finishing her next studio album.

The Weeknd is set to present the Anime of the Year award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026. He said anime, especially the work of Shinichiro Watanabe, has been a major influence on his career.

BTS also set a new milestone on the show Hot Ones, becoming the first full K pop group to appear together and setting a record with 80 wings prepared for the episode.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.