Zayed Humanitarian Foundation launches 3 sustainable social, rehabilitation projects in Kazakhstan

This comes under the guidance and supervision of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy, a platform dedicated to preserving the legacy of giving established by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During a field visit to Astana, a ZayedCHF delegation, in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Astana, laid the foundation stone for a project to establish a rehabilitation centre for children with special needs. The centre will span 2.18 hectares and is scheduled to be completed over 24 months. This initiative aligns with the Foundation’s efforts to support comprehensive development and enhance joint cooperation, reflecting the great care the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, extends to this important segment of society globally.

ZayedCHF is also expected to sign an MoU with representatives of the Kazakh government to implement two additional projects: a multi-purpose sports field and a children's park in Akbastau, Turkistan Province, as well as a similar project in the Birlik village within the same province.

These initiatives aim to meet the humanitarian needs of various segments of society—most notably people of determination, youth, and children—based on principles of cooperation and the strengthening of bilateral relations in the social, rehabilitation, and sports fields. These efforts are part of the Foundation's broader humanitarian role in supporting sustainable development.

The children's rehabilitation centre aims to provide services to children of determination and those at risk of disabilities due to various factors. It will facilitate access to services and facilities, contributing to the integration and empowerment of these children so they can engage effectively and positively within their communities and play meaningful roles in society.

As for the sports fields, each one is planned to cover an area of 750 square meters. These multi-purpose fields are designed to be accessible to various groups of children and youth, allowing for diverse sporting activities and the hosting of events.

The Foundation will also build children's parks, each covering 400 square meters, and will provide all the necessary furnishings and equipment to help develop children's physical, mental, and social abilities.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director General of the Foundation emphasised the importance of these sustainable projects. He stated that they align with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who committed to the development of communities worldwide and building a better future for all—especially people of determination, children, youth, and families.

Dr. Al Falahi added that, under the guidance of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation continues to play a vital role in serving humanity across priority sectors, directing efforts toward achieving sustainable development for individuals and communities around the world.

In his remarks during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the rehabilitation centre, the Deputy Mayor of Astana, expressed his gratitude to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He stated that this event is not merely a humanitarian project, but a true embodiment of compassion, humanity, and sincere friendship.

He added that this initiative is a living example of goodwill aligned with noble humanitarian values, describing the foundation stone laid today as an important step toward the future—bringing hope to every child and warmth to the hearts.

