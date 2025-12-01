Zarina Diyas qualifies for Australian Open 2026

The Kazakhstani tennis player succeeded at the Australian Open Asia-Pacific qualifying tournament in China, which granted the winner a wild card into the main draw.

Facing Taipei’s En-Shuo Liang in the qualifying final, Diyas earned a straight-sets win, 6–3, 6–4.

It is worth noting that Diyas’ best performance at the Australian Open came in 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021, when she reached the third round.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani tennis player Amir Omarkhanov, 18, has claimed the most significant victory of his career, winning the ITF M15 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.