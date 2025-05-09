Zarina Diyas cruises into quarterfinals of W35 Fukuoka in Japan
10:20, 9 May 2025
Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas reached the quarterfinals of the W35 Fukuoka in Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakh tennis player defeated Riko Kikawada of Japan with a score of 6:0, 6:0 in two sets of the second round.
Diyas will next play vs Australia's Lizette Cabrera in the quarterfinals.
