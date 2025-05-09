EN
    Zarina Diyas cruises into quarterfinals of W35 Fukuoka in Japan

    10:20, 9 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas reached the quarterfinals of the W35 Fukuoka in Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakh tennis player defeated Riko Kikawada of Japan with a score of 6:0, 6:0 in two sets of the second round.

    Diyas will next play vs Australia's Lizette Cabrera in the quarterfinals.

    As reported earlier, Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan had propelled to the main draw of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome held in Italy.

    Nariman Mergalym
