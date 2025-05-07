EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Shevchenko cruises into main draw of Rome Masters in Italy

    09:00, 7 May 2025

    Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan propelled to the main draw of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome held in Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Shevchenko cruises into main draw of Rome Masters in Italy
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Shevchenko beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics with a score of 6:4, 6:2 in two sets.

    During the qualification, the Kazakhstani tennis player also defeated Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich, winning 6-4, 6-4.

    Shevchenko's first-round opponent at the Masters will be announced later.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva has become the champion of the ITF W100 Wiesbaden 2025 women’s doubles tennis event in Germany, paired with Latvian Darja Semenistaja.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All