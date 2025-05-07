Kazakhstan’s Shevchenko cruises into main draw of Rome Masters in Italy
09:00, 7 May 2025
Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan propelled to the main draw of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome held in Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Shevchenko beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics with a score of 6:4, 6:2 in two sets.
During the qualification, the Kazakhstani tennis player also defeated Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich, winning 6-4, 6-4.
Shevchenko's first-round opponent at the Masters will be announced later.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva has become the champion of the ITF W100 Wiesbaden 2025 women’s doubles tennis event in Germany, paired with Latvian Darja Semenistaja.