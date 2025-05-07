Kazakhstan’s Shevchenko cruises into main draw of Rome Masters in Italy

Shevchenko beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics with a score of 6:4, 6:2 in two sets.

During the qualification, the Kazakhstani tennis player also defeated Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Shevchenko's first-round opponent at the Masters will be announced later.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva has become the champion of the ITF W100 Wiesbaden 2025 women’s doubles tennis event in Germany, paired with Latvian Darja Semenistaja.