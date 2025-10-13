EN
    Zangar Nurlanuly wins J300 Wanju in South Korea

    11:26, 13 October 2025

    Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly, ranked 23rd in the ITF Juniors World Ranking, triumphed at the J300 Wanju in South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the final match, the Kazakhstani defeated Kuan-Shou Chen of Chinese Taipei — ranked 41st in the world junior rankings — with a confident 6–2, 6–1 victory.

    This title marks Nurlanuly’s second consecutive win on hard courts.

    It is worth noting that just a week earlier, he captured the title at the J200 Chuncheon 2025 in South Korea.

