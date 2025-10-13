Zangar Nurlanuly wins J300 Wanju in South Korea
11:26, 13 October 2025
Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly, ranked 23rd in the ITF Juniors World Ranking, triumphed at the J300 Wanju in South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the final match, the Kazakhstani defeated Kuan-Shou Chen of Chinese Taipei — ranked 41st in the world junior rankings — with a confident 6–2, 6–1 victory.
This title marks Nurlanuly’s second consecutive win on hard courts.
It is worth noting that just a week earlier, he captured the title at the J200 Chuncheon 2025 in South Korea.