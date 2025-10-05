Zangar Nurlanuly wins prestigious junior tennis title in South Korea

The top seed delivered a flawless performance in the final, convincingly defeating South Korea's Min Hyuk Cho with a straight-sets score of 6-3, 6-4. Remarkably, Zangar did not drop a single set to any opponent throughout the entire tournament.

This victory marks Zangar Nurlanuly's sixth ITF Juniors singles title. His previous triumphs include tournament victories in:

J100 Aizkraukle

J200 Shymkent

J100 Izmir

J30 Tsaghadzor

J30 Trnava.

Next week, Zangar will compete in the ITF Juniors J300 tournament in the Korean city of Wanju, a tournament considered to be an unofficial Asian Championship for players under 18.

Kazinform reported earlier that Zangar Nurlanuly secured his spot in the final by convincingly defeating South Korea's Siong Ji in the semifinals with a score of 6-1, 7-5.