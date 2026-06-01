Zangar Nurlanuly storms into third round at Junior Roland Garros

Zangar Nurlanuly, seeded eighth in the tournament, defeated American Agassi Rusher (No. 94 in the ITF junior rankings) in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. The Kazakh athlete dictated play from start to finish in the match that lasted just 1 hour and 6 minutes.

With today's win, Nurlanuly advanced to the round of 16 at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in Paris. He will face the winner of the match between Yannik Alvarez of Puerto Rico and Brazil's Leonardo Storck Franca for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Zangar Nurlanuly got his junior French Open campaign off to a winning start.