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    Kazakhstan’s Nurlanuly wins at start of Roland Garros

    10:28, 1 June 2026

    Seventeen-year-old Kazakh tennis player Zangar Nurlanuly got his junior French Open campaign off to a winning start, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Nurlanuly wins at start of Roland Garros
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    In the opening round of the junior tournament, Nurlanuly defeated Great Britain's Mark Cheban in straight sets, 6:3, 6:4, to advance to the round of 32.

    Nurlanuly will next face the winner of the match between Japan’s Motoharu Abe and the United States’ Agassi Rusher.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina has advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles at the 2026 French Open.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan ITF
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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