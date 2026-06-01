Kazakhstan’s Nurlanuly wins at start of Roland Garros

In the opening round of the junior tournament, Nurlanuly defeated Great Britain's Mark Cheban in straight sets, 6:3, 6:4, to advance to the round of 32.

Nurlanuly will next face the winner of the match between Japan’s Motoharu Abe and the United States’ Agassi Rusher.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina has advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles at the 2026 French Open.