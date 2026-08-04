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    Zambia joins Kazakhstan's UN-led International Year of Volunteers initiative

    03:15, 4 August 2026

    Zambia has officially joined the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026, a United Nations initiative established following a proposal by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Zambia joins Kazakhstan's UN-led International Year of Volunteers initiative
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information

    The launch ceremony took place in Zambia's Mwinilunga district under the theme "Every Contribution Counts: Volunteers Strengthen National Development." The event marked the start of nationwide activities recognizing the contribution of volunteers to the country's sustainable development.

    Representatives of local authorities and civil society organizations attended the ceremony, during which a message from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was read.

    Ahead of the official launch, Zambia organized a nationwide awareness campaign to promote volunteerism, along with environmental initiatives and community clean-up activities.

    The International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026 aims to recognize the vital role of volunteers in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while encouraging greater public participation in addressing social, environmental and humanitarian challenges.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported UN officials praise Kazakhstan’s volunteerism model. 

    Year of Volunteer Africa UN Sustainable development Ministries Other Governmental Authorities Parties and Organizations
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