UN officials praise Kazakhstan’s volunteerism model

The initiative was spearheaded by the Republic of Kazakhstan, supported by Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the CICA Secretariat, and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme.

The events included the opening of the photo exhibition "Volunteering in CICA Member States," an international panel discussion on "Best Practices of Volunteering in CICA Member States," and the presentation of an e-publication highlighting pioneering volunteer development experiences within the organization.

During the discussion, particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s experience in developing its volunteer movement. UN officials highly praised the country’s national system for tracking volunteer activities, as well as its consistent state policy in promoting volunteerism both domestically and globally.

The discussion brought together UN officials, representatives of CICA Member States, and international experts. Participants exchanged successful practices in fostering volunteerism, youth engagement, and international cooperation in this field.

It is noted that the events at the UN Headquarters serve as further recognition of Kazakhstan’s contribution to advancing the global volunteer agenda and strengthening international cooperation for sustainable development.

Previously, Qazinform reported that the Executive Director of the National Volunteer Network stated that volunteering in Kazakhstan is increasingly evolving beyond one-off initiatives and becoming part of a sustainable civic culture.