Zakat Al-Fitr: Islamic ritual embodying solidarity and compassion

This Islamic ritual aims to support the poor and needy, bringing joy to their hearts on the day of Eid and reflecting the humanitarian and social values encouraged by Islamic law.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it is customary to give Zakat Al-Fitr in the form of the country's staple food—such as rice, wheat, or dates—at a rate of one Sa' (approximately three kilograms) per person. It is distributed to eligible recipients before the Eid prayer, though scholars permit giving it a day or two prior to ensure its timely arrival.

The significance of this obligation is evident, as it is incumbent upon every capable Muslim possessing sufficient food for themselves and their dependents. It serves to purify the fasting person from idle talk and obscenity while strengthening community solidarity and compassion.

The importance of Zakat Al-Fitr is particularly highlighted amid economic challenges faced by some families, as it provides essential food and support to the most vulnerable. Consequently, charitable and religious organizations urge Muslims to pay it early, ensuring it fulfills its religious objectives and reaches those entitled to it before Eid.

Ultimately, Zakat Al-Fitr carries profound spiritual and social dimensions, embodying Islam's message of spreading mercy. By assisting needy families on Eid, it reinforces a sense of belonging, fosters community participation, and builds a cohesive society where all members can share in the joy of the occasion.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr (Oraza Ait), noting the symbolic coincidence of the holiday with Nauryz this year.