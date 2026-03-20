Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid Al-Fitr

The Head of State sincerely congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Oraza Ait highlighting that this is a special and sacred celebration for all Muslims, symbolizing spiritual purification and enlightenment, mutual respect and solidarity, modesty and moderation, compassion and integrity.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted by observing the thirty-day fast, believers live in harmony with themselves and the world, strengthen their spirit, share the joy of life with others, and extend a helping hand to those in need. These principles reflect the true essence of Islam and affirm the high moral values and humanistic ideals on which our society is built.

The President emphasized that this year Oraza Ait and Nauryz coincided marking a new historical stage in the country’s development.

He reminded the people of Kazakhstan adopted a new Constitution and made a decisive choice in favor of a bright future, Justice, and Progress. This act of the people's will becomes a new milestone in the chronicle of our independent state.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished all good health, happiness, and prosperity.

"May our Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, flourish! Oraza Ait kabyl bolsyn," the President said.

On February 19, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.