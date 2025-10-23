Yusuf Matsiev wins silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Yusuf Matsiev claimed a silver medal at the U20 World Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Matsiev advanced to the final in the 97 kg weight class, where he went up against Ukraine’s Yehor Yakushenko. The Ukrainian athlete secured victory in the bout with a score of 6:1.
Earlier, Kazakhstan's Merey Maulitkanov grabbed a bronze medal in the 72 kg weight category. In the match for third place, the Kazakh wrestler secured a confident victory over Danil Grigorev of Russia.
