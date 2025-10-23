Yusuf Matsiev wins silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships

Matsiev advanced to the final in the 97 kg weight class, where he went up against Ukraine’s Yehor Yakushenko. The Ukrainian athlete secured victory in the bout with a score of 6:1.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Merey Maulitkanov grabbed a bronze medal in the 72 kg weight category. In the match for third place, the Kazakh wrestler secured a confident victory over Danil Grigorev of Russia.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Marat Baikamurov on his win in the prestigious national Qazaq kuresi wrestling tournament, Qazaqstan Barysy 2025.