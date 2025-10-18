Kazakh President congratulates Marat Baikamurov on Qazaqstan Barysy 2025 title
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Marat Baikamurov on his win in the prestigious national Qazaq kuresi wrestling tournament, Qazaqstan Barysy 2025, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Congratulations to Marat Baikamurov on his impressive victory at the Qazaqstan Barysy 2025 tournament. His performance demonstrated exceptional athletic skill and thrilled fans across the country, the congratulatory message reads.
The Head of State also reaffirmed that the Kazakh Government will continue to support the development of Qazaq kuresi.
It was reported earlier, Marat Baikamurov, who represented the Asker Barysy team, won the title of the 2025 Qazaqstan Barysy wrestling tournament defeating the winner of the 2024 tournament Yerasyl Kazhybayev.