Kazakhstan's Putintseva advances to U.S. Open second round

In the opening round, Putintseva defeated Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ranked 87th by the WTA) with a score of 6:4, 7:6 in two sets after coming back from 1:4 down in the first set. Thus, the Kazakhstani advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open.

Last year, Putintseva advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open, defeating Czech player Linda Noskova (No. 23) 7:6, 6:4 and China’s Wang Xinyu (No. 37) 6:1, 7:6, before falling to Italy’s Jasmine Paolini (No. 8) 3:6, 4:6. She is currently ranked as Kazakhstan’s No. 2 women’s singles player.

As reported earlier, Timofey Skatov has won the Internazionali di Tennis Citta di Todi in Italy.