Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan storms into Nordea Open semis

Third-seeded Putintseva eased past Austria's Sinja Kraus, the tournament's fifth seed and world No. 93, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals in just one hour and sixteen minutes.

Putintseva will next face Spain's Paula Badosa, the former world No. 2, for a place in the final.

By reaching the semifinals, Putintseva has already secured 49 WTA ranking points and at least $5,800 in prize money. A title win would bring her 125 ranking points and $15,500.

The Nordea Open runs through July 11 and has a total prize fund of $115,000.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina had been ranked among the world's 10 highest-paid tennis players in 2026.