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    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan storms into Nordea Open semis

    08:45, 10 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva advanced to the semifinals of the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan storms into Nordea Open semis
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Third-seeded Putintseva eased past Austria's Sinja Kraus, the tournament's fifth seed and world No. 93, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals in just one hour and sixteen minutes.

    Putintseva will next face Spain's Paula Badosa, the former world No. 2, for a place in the final.

    By reaching the semifinals, Putintseva has already secured 49 WTA ranking points and at least $5,800 in prize money. A title win would bring her 125 ranking points and $15,500.

    The Nordea Open runs through July 11 and has a total prize fund of $115,000.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina had been ranked among the world's 10 highest-paid tennis players in 2026.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan WTA
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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