Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan off to solid start at French Open 2025
07:52, 28 May 2025
World No.31 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan got her French Open run off to a good start Tuesday, recording a straight-sets victory to reach the second round, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstan’s second-seed Putintseva saw off Argentinian Solana Sierra, ranked 110th in the world, after winning two sets 7-6, 6-2 in the Roland Garros first round.
Putintseva will face Joanna Garland of Chinese Taipei in the second round.
As repored previously, Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round at the 2025 French Open.