Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan off to solid start at French Open 2025

Kazakhstan’s second-seed Putintseva saw off Argentinian Solana Sierra, ranked 110th in the world, after winning two sets 7-6, 6-2 in the Roland Garros first round.

Putintseva will face Joanna Garland of Chinese Taipei in the second round.

As repored previously, Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round at the 2025 French Open.