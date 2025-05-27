Rybakina advances to second round at 2025 French Open

Rybakina needed one hour and 47 minutes to beat Julia Riera in the three-set match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of the French Open singles tournament.

The Kazakhstani is to take on 17-year-old Iva Jović of the U.S., ranked 129th by the WTA, in the second round.

As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina claimed her first title in the 2025 season after defeating Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6–1, 6–7, 6–1 in the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg singles final.