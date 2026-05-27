Yulia Putintseva exits Roland Garros 2026 Doubles tournament

In the opening round, Putintseva and her British partner Katie Boulter were defeated by the duo of Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs.

The match lasted 1 hour and 33 minutes, with Perez and Schuurs claiming a straight-sets victory, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

Despite her doubles exit, Putintseva will continue competing in the singles draw. In the second round of Roland Garros 2026, the world No. 76 Yulia Putintseva will face Colombia’s Camila Osorio, ranked No. 86 in the WTA standings.

To note, the total prize pool for this year’s tournament is €61.7 million, and the winners of the doubles competition will receive €600,000 per team.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s second-ranked tennis player, Yulia Putintseva, had advanced to the second round of the 2026 French Open.