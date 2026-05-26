Yulia Putintseva kicks off Roland Garros campaign with comeback victory
Kazakhstan’s second-ranked tennis player, Yulia Putintseva (WTA No. 76), has advanced to the second round of the 2026 French Open, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In her first-round match, Putintseva overcame Australia’s Talia Gibson, who is ranked No. 58 in the WTA world rankings.
The match lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes, with Putintseva losing the first set but making a strong comeback to win the next two sets, sealing a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory.
She will next face the winner of the match between Colombia’s Camila Osorio (WTA No. 86) and Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA No. 14) for a spot in the third round of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina had advanced to the second round at Roland Garros.