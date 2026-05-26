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    Yulia Putintseva kicks off Roland Garros campaign with comeback victory

    06:27, 26 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s second-ranked tennis player, Yulia Putintseva (WTA No. 76), has advanced to the second round of the 2026 French Open, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Yulia Putintseva kicks off Roland Garros campaign with comeback victory
    Photo credit: KTF

    In her first-round match, Putintseva overcame Australia’s Talia Gibson, who is ranked No. 58 in the WTA world rankings.

    The match lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes, with Putintseva losing the first set but making a strong comeback to win the next two sets, sealing a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory.

    She will next face the winner of the match between Colombia’s Camila Osorio (WTA No. 86) and Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA No. 14) for a spot in the third round of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina had advanced to the second round at Roland Garros.

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    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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