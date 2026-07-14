Kazakhstan's top tennis players to compete in national championships in Astana

The six-day tournament will see Kazakhstan's top players compete for the national singles titles, bringing together experienced competitors and rising talents already making their mark on the international stage.

Reigning men's champion Amir Omarkhanov will defend his title in a field featuring Grigoriy Lomakin, Arseniy Trebukhin, Daniel Yurekli and other top Kazakh players.

The women's tournament will feature Aruzhan Sagandykova, Asylzhan Arystanbekova, Ingkar Dyussebay, Sandugash Kenzhibayeva, Albina Kakenova and other leading Kazakh players with international experience.

The championships will offer fans a chance to see Kazakhstan's top tennis players and the country's rising stars in action. Admission is free.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan finished the World Boxing Cup with five gold medals.