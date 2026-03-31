Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko off to good start at ATP 250 tennis event in Bucharest

Alexander Shevchenko, ranked 72nd, defeated local tennis player Radu David Turcanu, ranked 659th in the world, in two straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

The Kazakhstani is to take on the winner of the match between Francesco Maestrelli of Italy and Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the second round of the men's tennis singles.

In the opener match in doubles, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko will pair with Fábián Marozsán of Hungary to face off against the tournament’s third-seeded duo Yuki Bhambri of India and Michael Venus of New Zealand.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov advances to the Grand Prix Hassan II main draw in Marrakech.