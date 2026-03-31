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    Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko off to good start at ATP 250 tennis event in Bucharest

    20:13, 31 March 2026

    Kazakhstan’s second-seeded tennis player Alexander Shevchenko is off to a good start at the ATP 250 tennis tournament – 2026 Tiriac Open in Bucharest, Romania, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan’s Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko off to good start at ATP 250 tennis event in Bucharest
    Photo credit: KTF

    Alexander Shevchenko, ranked 72nd, defeated local tennis player Radu David Turcanu, ranked 659th in the world, in two straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on the winner of the match between Francesco Maestrelli of Italy and Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the second round of the men's tennis singles.

    In the opener match in doubles, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko will pair with Fábián Marozsán of Hungary to face off against the tournament’s third-seeded duo Yuki Bhambri of India and Michael Venus of New Zealand.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov advances to the Grand Prix Hassan II main draw in Marrakech. 

    Tennis Sport ATP Romania
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