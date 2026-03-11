EN
    YouTube to roll out longer unskippable ads

    11:52, 11 March 2026

    Google has announced that new longer non-skippable advertisements will soon become widely available on YouTube, marking a shift that could mean more unavoidable ads for viewers watching on television screens, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    YouTube to roll out longer unskippable ads
    Collage credit: Canva/ Arman Aisultan

    According to a post on Google’s official blog, the company is launching VRC (Video Reach Campaigns) Non-Skips globally through its advertising platforms Google Ads and Display & Video 360. The format is designed primarily for connected TV viewing, where YouTube says millions of users watch content in living rooms.

    The new ad option allows brands to run non-skippable commercials of different lengths, including 6 second bumper ads, 15 second spots and 30 second ads designed specifically for connected TV.

    The company said the system uses AI to dynamically optimize campaigns, deciding which ad length to show and when. The goal is to reach the right audience at the right time while ensuring the full message is delivered without viewers skipping the ad.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BLACKPINK became first artist to reach 100M subscribers on YouTube.

    Google YouTube World News Technology
    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
    Автор
