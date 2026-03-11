YouTube to roll out longer unskippable ads

According to a post on Google’s official blog, the company is launching VRC (Video Reach Campaigns) Non-Skips globally through its advertising platforms Google Ads and Display & Video 360. The format is designed primarily for connected TV viewing, where YouTube says millions of users watch content in living rooms.

The new ad option allows brands to run non-skippable commercials of different lengths, including 6 second bumper ads, 15 second spots and 30 second ads designed specifically for connected TV.

The company said the system uses AI to dynamically optimize campaigns, deciding which ad length to show and when. The goal is to reach the right audience at the right time while ensuring the full message is delivered without viewers skipping the ad.

