BLACKPINK becomes first artist to reach 100M subscribers on YouTube
13:20, 21 February 2026
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK attained 100 million subscribers on YouTube, making it the first official artist channel to hit the milestone, the video-sharing platform said Saturday, Yonhap reported.
To celebrate such an achievement, YouTube said it presented BLACKPINK with a custom Red Diamond Creator Award.
"The dynamic female powerhouse that is BLACKPINK has earned international acclaim on YouTube with their mega hit songs and fierce performances.
The group has continuously raised the bar on YouTube, pioneering new ways to connect with their fans," YouTube said on its official blog.
Earlier, BLACKPINK's Lisa landed a major role in a new Netflix original film.