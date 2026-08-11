YouTube just made monetization harder. Here’s what creators need now

Starting Feb. 1, 2027, creators applying to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) will need either 8,000 qualified watch hours in the previous 365 days or 20 million qualified Shorts views in the previous 90 days. The new requirements will apply only to new applicants and will not affect creators already in the program.

YouTube said the changes are intended to better reward active creators as the platform's creator economy continues to grow. The YPP currently has more than 3 million creators.

The thresholds for YouTube's Fan Funding and shopping products will remain unchanged.

Shorts revenue rules change

YouTube is also changing how Shorts revenue is distributed. From Feb. 1, 2027, creators will need at least 10 million qualified Shorts views over 90 days to remain eligible for ads and subscription revenue sharing on Shorts.

Channels that fall below the threshold will remain in YPP and can continue earning from long-form content. Shorts revenue sharing will resume automatically when they reach 10 million qualified views again.

YouTube said it will introduce other ways for smaller channels to earn, including bonuses linked to YouTube Shopping, incentives for brand deals and earnings boosts for creators who start and grow trends.

Premium Lite expands

YouTube is expanding Premium Lite to all countries where YouTube Premium is available. The subscription provides uninterrupted, offline and background viewing for most content.

Creators will receive a share of revenue generated by Premium and Premium Lite subscriptions based on members' watch time and views. YouTube said creators receive 55% of the allocated revenue for long-form videos and 45% for Shorts.

The company said it expects to pay creators more in 2027 than in 2026, despite the changes to the Partner Program.

Creators can review and sign the new YPP terms through YouTube Studio. The updated terms will take effect on Feb. 1, 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that YouTube clarified its monetization policies for creators.