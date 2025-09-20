Young talents from Turkic world to compete at TurkicSkills 2025 in Aktau

More than 70 students and 90 experts from across Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan will gather at one venue to compete in 10 core skill areas, from IT and construction to engineering and social services, with a focus on cutting-edge fields like drone management.

“This is a large-scale initiative aimed at raising the prestige of vocational professions, creating a unified professional space, and facilitating the exchange of experience among young specialists from Turkic-speaking countries. The championship will serve as a platform to unlock youth potential, promote modern technologies, and develop a new generation of skilled professionals ready to meet the challenges of our time,” said Asset Mukhanbetov, Director of the Department of Technical and Vocational Education.

The championship will also feature an exchange program for teachers from Kazakhstan and abroad. This initiative will help instructors enhance their professional skills while giving students the chance to expand their knowledge and develop new abilities through academic mobility programs.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan with the support of the Mangistau regional akimat.

