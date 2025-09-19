Thailand’s leading university opens first Central Asian studies department

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in partnership with Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The highlight of the day was the university’s announcement of a new Department of Central Asian Studies.

Professor Suradech Chotiudompant, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, said the department will serve as a platform for academic cooperation, research, and cultural exchange between Thailand and Central Asian countries.

Thailand’s Ambassador-at-Large Pongprach Makchang announced that preparations are underway for a targeted visit of a Thai delegation to Kazakhstan, which will include meetings with representatives of universities and government institutions.

The event featured national pavilions from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan presented two pavilions: one highlighting its cultural heritage, traditional crafts, and household items, and another showcasing the country’s tourism potential and new travel opportunities.

Guests were able to immerse themselves in Kazakh culture and traditions, as well as taste national cuisine. The concert program featured Kazakh dances “Akku” (Swan), “Arular” (Beauties), and “Koshbazar” (Nomadic Market) performed by a local folk ensemble.

Photo credit: Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand

Central Asia Day gathered around 300 participants, including diplomats, officials from Thai government agencies, representatives of academia and business, as well as members of the general public.

Organizers emphasized that the event served as an important platform for strengthening cultural ties, developing academic and educational projects, expanding humanitarian and tourism cooperation, and promoting a positive image of Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region in Thailand.

As reported earlier, the fourth batch of Kazakhstani water industry specialists is attending advanced training courses in China.