Young talent from Turkistan accepted to Atletico academy

Nurkanat showed interest in football at an early age. He took his first steps in the football team "Zhas Kanat" of the Ordabasy district, which belongs to the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Turkistan region. It was here, under the guidance of coaches Raimbek Tursun, Beksultan Serikov, and Shyngys Tursun, that he was tempered and discovered the path to professional football.

The selection process included young football players from all over Kazakhstan. Nurkanat impressed the Spanish coaches with his technical training, quick decision-making, and play on the field. As a result, he got the opportunity to train at the international level.

The Atletico Academy is one of the most prestigious football centers in Europe. Future football stars are brought up there, undergoing professional discipline and training at a high level. Inviting a Kazakhstani young man to such an academy is a significant achievement for the development of domestic football.

The official invitation to Atletico Madrid of a young native of Temirlan and alumnus of the Zhas Kanat team is good news not only for the Ordabasy region but for all of Kazakhstan. This success will inspire young athletes and give new confidence in the future of domestic football.

Earlier this month, the youth team of Atlético Madrid, along with their coaching staff, arrived in Almaty to take part in the upcoming QJL All-Star match.