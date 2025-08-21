Atlético Madrid youth squad lands in Almaty

The QJL All Star match is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, at Khan-Tengri Stadium. Fans can expect not only a spectacular international football clash but also a large-scale entertainment program featuring a dazzling laser show.

Ahead of the event, new episodes of the Freedom QJ League documentary series premiered, offering a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the match. Episode three focuses on the first full training session of the QJL All Star squad, while episode four highlights the coaching staff and league experts’ efforts to transform a group of individuals into a united team.

Earlier, it was reported that FC Kairat remains the only Kazakh club competing in European tournaments this season, after Astana, Aktobe, and Ordabasy dropped out.