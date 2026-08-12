Young people make up nearly one-third of Kazakhstan’s population

Balayeva described young people as Kazakhstan’s main creative force and said they would play a central role in shaping the country’s future.

She highlighted the development of human capital, education, science and innovation as key national priorities enshrined in Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, saying the provisions create new opportunities for young people to pursue education, professional development and active participation in building a Just Kazakhstan.

According to Balayeva, state youth policy has gained new momentum following initiatives by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The official age category for youth has been expanded to 35, significantly increasing the number of people eligible for government support.

Young Kazakhstanis now have greater access to opportunities in education, employment, entrepreneurship, housing and volunteer activities, she said.

More than 5,400 young people have received state support through the preferential housing loan programs Nauryz and Otau, while more than 7,200 young families and specialists have acquired housing through regional housing programs.

Meanwhile, the Zhasyl El project has provided seasonal employment to more than 35,000 young people this year.

Talented young people also receive annual Tauelsizdik Urpaktary grants to implement their own projects, while the Daryn State Youth Award recognizes outstanding representatives of the younger generation.

Balayeva also emphasized the growing role of young people in Kazakhstan’s civic and social life.

Thousands of young Kazakhstanis participate in volunteer initiatives and social projects, including the Taza Qazaqstan campaign, contributing to community development and the promotion of national values.

The country currently has more than 400 youth organizations and 235 youth resource centers, providing opportunities for young people to pursue their interests and participate in community activities.

Balayeva also pointed to Kazakhstan’s ongoing digital transformation and the growing use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

She said the younger generation would be expected to play a leading role in these changes by developing new solutions, advancing domestic science and technology entrepreneurship, and helping strengthen Kazakhstan’s competitiveness.

The minister also highlighted the upcoming Qurultay elections, noting the significant number of young candidates included on party lists.

According to Balayeva, their participation reflects growing civic engagement among Kazakhstan’s youth and their willingness to take responsibility and contribute to shaping the country’s future.

Your knowledge, energy, responsibility and desire to change the world for the better are our greatest investment, Balayeva said, expressing confidence in the abilities and initiatives of Kazakhstan’s younger generation.

She encouraged young people to pursue new opportunities and said their achievements would ultimately contribute to the success of the country as a whole.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted youth and innovation as the main engines of Kazakhstan’s national growth and future progress .