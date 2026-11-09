Young mountain goats caught on camera at Almaty Nature Reserve
A camera trap installed in the Almaty State Nature Reserve has once again captured a fascinating moment from the lives of mountain goats in the wild, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
This time, the footage shows young mountain goats, known locally as tauteke, playfully locking horns as they test their strength against one another.
Although the encounter may look like a real fight, such behavior is a natural part of growing up for young mountain goats. These playful contests help them develop agility, build strength, and gradually prepare for life in the wild.
Footage like this offers a rare glimpse into the world of wild animals, providing valuable insight into their natural behavior.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a wild boar family and a roe deer had been caught on camera at the Buiratau National Park.