Wild boar family and roe deer caught on camera at Buiratau National Park

Two camera traps installed in the national park captured footage of wild animals over two consecutive days, offering a glimpse into their lives in the wild.

One camera recorded a family of wild boars, including an adult with its piglets, while the other captured roe deer moving through the park.

Park officials say the footage highlights the diversity of wildlife in Buiratau and offers a chance to observe animals in their natural habitat.

Camera traps also allow specialists to monitor wildlife activity and behavior across the park without disturbing the animals or disrupting their natural routines.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park had offered a glimpse of its wildlife during the autumn season.