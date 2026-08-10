EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Young Kazakhstani weightlifter becomes Asian champion

    20:41, 10 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's weightlifter Snezhana Kashkarova, 15, claimed five gold medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent and set six records — three Asian and three world records, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Young Kazakhstani weightlifter becomes Asian champion
    Photo credit: the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation

    Competing in the −57 kg weight category, Kashkarova delivered a standout performance in the U17 and U20 competitions, winning five gold medals and becoming the overall Asian champion in her category.

    Young Kazakhstani weightlifter becomes Asian champion
    Photo credit: the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation

    The Kazakhstani athlete lifted 88 kg in the snatch and 112 kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 200 kg.

    According to the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation, Kashkarova's performance was the most outstanding result of the competition.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won 8 medals at the Asian Open judo tournament.

    Weightlifting Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All