Young Kazakhstani weightlifter becomes Asian champion
Kazakhstan's weightlifter Snezhana Kashkarova, 15, claimed five gold medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent and set six records — three Asian and three world records, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Competing in the −57 kg weight category, Kashkarova delivered a standout performance in the U17 and U20 competitions, winning five gold medals and becoming the overall Asian champion in her category.
The Kazakhstani athlete lifted 88 kg in the snatch and 112 kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 200 kg.
According to the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation, Kashkarova's performance was the most outstanding result of the competition.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won 8 medals at the Asian Open judo tournament.