Young Kazakhstani weightlifter becomes Asian champion

Competing in the −57 kg weight category, Kashkarova delivered a standout performance in the U17 and U20 competitions, winning five gold medals and becoming the overall Asian champion in her category.

Photo credit: the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation

The Kazakhstani athlete lifted 88 kg in the snatch and 112 kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 200 kg.

According to the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation, Kashkarova's performance was the most outstanding result of the competition.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won 8 medals at the Asian Open judo tournament.