Young Kazakh padel players rank among Asia's best

According to the Kazakhstan Padel Federation, Arnur Tursynkhan and Islam Duissengazin have risen to second place in the FIP Promises Asia Ranking for under-16 players. The Kazakh athletes have 1,785 points. They trail Qatar's Saeed Hashem Al-Mazayed by 1,285 points.

In the under-18 category, three Kazakh female athletes entered the top 10 of the FIP Promises Asia ranking for the first time. Sofiya Pak took fourth place, while Ailin Amantay and Adiya Bektemissova share eighth.

Photo: Kazakhstan Padel Federation

The second FIP Promises Almaty junior tournament recently concluded. Arnur Tursynkhan and Islam Duissengazin won the U16 category and also reached the U18 final.

Sofiya Pak, for her part, won titles in two age categories at once — U16 and U18. Strong performances at the tournament allowed the Kazakh athletes to significantly improve their positions in the Asian ranking.

Earlier, Kazakh juniors Arnur Tursynkhan and Islam Duissengazin won the international FIP Promises Tbilisi tournament in Georgia. The Kazakh duo claimed two championship titles — in the under-16 and under-18 age categories. It was Kazakhstan’s first victory at a competition under the auspices of the International Padel Federation (FIP).

As Qazinform reported, Elena Rybakina retained the world No. 1 ranking after defending her Ningbo title.