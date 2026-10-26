EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Республика күні
    Республика күні Республика күні

    Rybakina keeps world No. 1 ranking after defending Ningbo title

    14:15, 26 October 2026

    The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated its world rankings following the Ningbo Open tournament, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina keeps world No. 1 ranking after defending Ningbo title
    Photo source: WTA

    Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina retained the No. 1 spot in the world rankings after successfully defending the Ningbo title she won in 2025. She now has 9,501 ranking points.

    Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus remains second (7,550), while Russia's Mirra Andreeva is third (6,306).

    Poland's Iga Świątek moved up from ninth to eighth, dropping the Czech Republic's Linda Nosková down one place.

    Ningbo finalist Leylah Fernandez, who lost to Rybakina in the title match, climbed seven spots to No. 23.

    Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva dropped one spot to No. 67.

    As Qazinform reported Sunday, world No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan won the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China.

    Kazakhstan Tennis Sport Elena Rybakina WTA Ranking
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All