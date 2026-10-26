Rybakina keeps world No. 1 ranking after defending Ningbo title

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina retained the No. 1 spot in the world rankings after successfully defending the Ningbo title she won in 2025. She now has 9,501 ranking points.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus remains second (7,550), while Russia's Mirra Andreeva is third (6,306).

Poland's Iga Świątek moved up from ninth to eighth, dropping the Czech Republic's Linda Nosková down one place.

Ningbo finalist Leylah Fernandez, who lost to Rybakina in the title match, climbed seven spots to No. 23.

Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva dropped one spot to No. 67.

As Qazinform reported Sunday, world No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan won the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China.