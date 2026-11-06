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    Young Kazakh mogul skiers claim gold and bronze in Austria

    21:11, 6 November 2026

    Kazakh freestyle skiers opened their European competition season with two medals at the FIS Open and Junior Regional Cup events at the Hintertux Glacier, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    mogul skiing
    Photo source: Ridder Olympic Reserve Boarding College

    In the women’s individual moguls, Yuliya Feklistova won gold for Kazakhstan, topping a competitive international field. Her teammate Yuliya Mokina secured the bronze medal.

    In the men's event, Daniil Korotkov finished sixth.

    All three athletes represent the Olympic Reserve Boarding College in Ridder, East Kazakhstan region.

    Earlier, it was reported that Assem Orynbay earned an Olympic quota for Kazakhstan at the World Championship in Doha.

    Kazakhstan Sport Youth of Kazakhstan Europe
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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