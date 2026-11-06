Young Kazakh mogul skiers claim gold and bronze in Austria

In the women’s individual moguls, Yuliya Feklistova won gold for Kazakhstan, topping a competitive international field. Her teammate Yuliya Mokina secured the bronze medal.

In the men's event, Daniil Korotkov finished sixth.

All three athletes represent the Olympic Reserve Boarding College in Ridder, East Kazakhstan region.

Earlier, it was reported that Assem Orynbay earned an Olympic quota for Kazakhstan at the World Championship in Doha.