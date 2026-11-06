EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Assem Orynbay earns Olympic quota for Kazakhstan at World Championship in Doha

    20:16, 6 November 2026

    Reaching the final at the 2026 ISSF Shooting World Championship in Doha, Qatar, Assem Orynbay has secured a 2028 Olympic quota spot for Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Assem Orynbay earns Olympic quota for Kazakhstan at World Championship in Doha
    Photo: olympic.kz

    Orynbay finished fifth among eight finalists in the women's skeet event.

    China swept the podium with gold for Jiang Yiting, silver for Che Yufei, and bronze for Jiang Chaoyu. Slovakia's Monika Stibrava finished fourth.

    Despite her fifth-place finish, Assem Orynbay earned an Olympic spot under the 2028 Games qualification rules. The World Championship awards three quota spots per individual discipline, with a maximum of one quota per country.

    Because Chinese shooters took all the medals, China received only one quota, allowing the remaining two spots to pass to the athletes from Slovakia and Kazakhstan.

    Notably, the Olympic quota spot is allocated to the nation, not the individual athlete.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elina Bazarova defeated a three-time world champion to win the Kazakhstan boxing title.

    Kazakhstan Sport Shooting sports Qatar Olympic Games
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All