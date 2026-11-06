Assem Orynbay earns Olympic quota for Kazakhstan at World Championship in Doha

Orynbay finished fifth among eight finalists in the women's skeet event.

China swept the podium with gold for Jiang Yiting, silver for Che Yufei, and bronze for Jiang Chaoyu. Slovakia's Monika Stibrava finished fourth.

Despite her fifth-place finish, Assem Orynbay earned an Olympic spot under the 2028 Games qualification rules. The World Championship awards three quota spots per individual discipline, with a maximum of one quota per country.

Because Chinese shooters took all the medals, China received only one quota, allowing the remaining two spots to pass to the athletes from Slovakia and Kazakhstan.

Notably, the Olympic quota spot is allocated to the nation, not the individual athlete.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elina Bazarova defeated a three-time world champion to win the Kazakhstan boxing title.