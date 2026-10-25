Young falcon sells for $100,000 at auction in Saudi Arabia

This is the highest price registered so far at the event, which runs until November 30 and coincides with the trapping season.

Captured by seven trappers in the Umm Khansar area of Arar, the falcon drew an opening bid of SAR110,000 before selling for SAR375,000.

The center continues to receive locally trapped falcons and provide trappers with accommodation and transportation to the auction venue. The auction is also broadcast on TV and social media platforms.

Earlier, it was reported that a Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon set a new world auction record after selling for AED 2.1 million ($571,000) at the final falcon auction of the UAE' Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026.