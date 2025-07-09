Young cosplayers bring favorite characters to life at Comic Con in Astana

As part of the first day’s program, the festival held a children's amateur cosplay competition. One of the standout participants was 8-year-old Arsen, who appeared as Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His detailed costume and performance drew attention from visitors.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

“I chose Loki because I love him,” Arsen told a Kazinform correspondent. “My favorite parts are the crown and the clothes. My mom and her friends helped me put it together.”

Also competing was 10-year-old Dameli, who dressed as a character named Anya. According to her, the character stood out for being adorable and able to read minds.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

“I chose her because she’s a fun, cute little girl who can read minds. She also had a dog and a stuffed toy, so I added one to my look too,” Dameli explained. “My mom helped me get ready, but I made the costume myself - she only assisted with the wig. My favorite part was the beautiful dress. I really loved it.”

Among the visitors were also family cosplay duos, including 10-year-old Ilaria and her mother, who appeared in matching costumes inspired by a character from the game Arcane.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova/ Kazinform

“I picked this cosplay because I like Arcane, and Isha is such a sweet and pretty character. My mom helped me, and we prepared for about two months. The hardest part was making the skirt,” Ilaria said.

